Join Tom Kerridge for the BBC Good Food Book Club

Join the very first BBC Good Food Book Club. They’ll be talking to Michelin star chef and BBC presenter Tom Kerridge about his newly released title, The Hand & Flowers cookbook.

Advertisement

Your Book Club ticket will give you exclusive access to two virtual events. First, join Tom and Christine Hayes, Editor In Chief for BBC Good Food, for an introductory chat to learn more about Tom and the inspiration behind writing the cookbook. You’ll then have the chance to bring the book to life in your own kitchen and try out the recipes before joining the second virtual Q&A event. The Q&A will be hosted by Christine and you’ll have the opportunity to ask questions of your own to your favourite TV chef.