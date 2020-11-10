Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Join Tom Kerridge for the BBC Good Food Book Club

Join Tom Kerridge for the BBC Good Food Book Club

Top of the Shop with Tom Kerridge (BBC, EH)

Join the very first BBC Good Food Book Club. They’ll be talking to Michelin star chef and BBC presenter Tom Kerridge about his newly released title, The Hand & Flowers cookbook.

Advertisement

Your Book Club ticket will give you exclusive access to two virtual events. First, join Tom and Christine Hayes, Editor In Chief for BBC Good Food, for an introductory chat to learn more about Tom and the inspiration behind writing the cookbook. You’ll then have the chance to bring the book to life in your own kitchen and try out the recipes before joining the second virtual Q&A event. The Q&A will be hosted by Christine and you’ll have the opportunity to ask questions of your own to your favourite TV chef.

Click here for more details and to book tickets to these exclusive events

Get the Cooks Professional Espresso Maker for just £39.99

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get the Cooks Professional Espresso Maker for just £39.99

Love coffee and saving money? Then don’t miss out on the chance to get this fabulous espresso machine at a fraction of the price!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

140559.1c78e5b1-5b11-4237-a557-ae5d49d646cc

Ellen Page, James Norton and his American accent star in the first trailer for the sequel to 90s horror Flatliners

Don't miss it! What time is Strictly Come Dancing on TV tonight?

Becoming_00_13_49_15_R

Netflix announces surprise Michelle Obama documentary to debut on 6th May

Xtra Factor Hosts Matt and Rylan: “We’ll get sacked next year!”