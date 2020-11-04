Tesco Mobile early Black Friday deal sees you save £70 on iPhone 11 Pro Max

It may only be the first week of November, but the early Black Friday sales are already in full swing.

Tesco Mobile is the latest to join the Black Friday party, launching discounts across various Samsung Galaxy and iPhone models.

Smartphones currently on offer include iPhone 11 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy A71 and the newly released Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G at Tesco Mobile’s lowest ever prices.

Save £72 with this iPhone 11 Pro Max deal

With the release of the iPhone 12, we have started to see the prices of the iPhone 11 models start to dip.

Now that Black Friday sales are beginning, we expect to see them drop even lower. Tesco Mobile is one of the first to take the plunge with its early Black Friday sales, with the iPhone 11 Pro Max now discounted to just £42.99 a month – a saving of £72.

Usually costing £44.99 a month, the 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display, triple-camera set-up and wireless charging comes with 3GB of data, 5000 minutes and 5000 texts.

If you prefer an Android device, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is currently £33.99 a month and benefits include four months free YouTube Premium and six months free Spotify Premium.

Having only been released in October this year, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G also has a triple-camera set-up on the rear of the phone, fast charging capabilities and IP68 rated dust and water resistance.

The contract on offer provides 6GB data, 5000 minutes and 5000 texts over a 36 month contract, but you can change the duration if you prefer.

Even cheaper, the Samsung Galaxy A21s is discounted to just £11.99 a month. Features include a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display, fast-charging and a glossy ‘hologram’ finish.

All the discounted contracts come with no upfront cost, free UK delivery and you can claim a free year of Apple TV+ when you buy any of the eligible Apple devices (iPhone 7 and newer).

It is worth noting that Tesco Mobile shares O2’s network so any one of these deals will mean you can take advantage of the 99 per cent 4G UK network coverage, too.

All deals are only available until 9th November so if you’ve been looking to upgrade your phone, you might want to do it now.

