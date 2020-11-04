Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Best Black Friday tech deals from John Lewis

Best Black Friday tech deals from John Lewis

Here's our round-up of the best deals from John Lewis on Black Friday 2019

A sign is pictured above the entrance to a John Lewis department store on Oxford Street in London on September 13, 2018. - John Lewis announced on Thursday that half-year profits had dropped 98.8 percent, as they posted pre-tax profits of GBP 1.2 million for the six months leading up to July 28. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

Heading to John Lewis this Black Friday? This list of the best deals is a must-have if you’re planning to buy anything tech – from laptops to new TVs, we’ve got the info on the best deals for you.

Advertisement

Although nothing John Lewis does could ever be as highly anticipated as its annual Christmas advert release, the Black Friday tech discounts last year made big promises for 2019 – and now they’ve arrived, they’re just as great as we expected.

Advertisement

Here’s our list of the top Black Friday discounts on tech from John Lewis in 2019…

HelloFresh box

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off your first four Hello Fresh boxes

With this exclusive deal you can enjoy a meal from just £1.72!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Dominic West on taking over American television and going to the South Pole with Prince Harry

Did you spot these 10 hidden messages in your favourite films?

Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla and Katie don revealing outfits for money-making scheme – watch the scene

97099

JK Rowling said Happy Birthday to Snape in a very clever way