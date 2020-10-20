Win a Grange Hill series 9 and 10 DVD box set!

By David Brown

Say the words “Just say no” to an adult in their 40s and images of Zammo McGuire slumped in an arcade toilet spaced out on heroin are likely to come flooding back. Such was the power of this Grange Hill storyline in 1986 that a whole generation of Children’s BBC viewers can vividly recall that moment when the camera zoomed choppily in on Zammo’s vacant eyes after best mate Roly realised his friend was addicted to drugs.

“I wanted to make the point that anyone, given the right — or wrong — social conditions can fall into the drug culture. And to do that and make an impact, it had to be a regular, popular character,” says Phil (now Sir Phil) Redmond, who created the schools drama in 1978.

Series nine and ten, which depict Zammo’s addiction and subsequent recovery, are now being released on DVD and we have three box sets to give away to RT readers (scroll down for how to enter). They remain as stark and uncompromising as in the mid-80s. So did Redmond face any opposition from the BBC when he came to them with his plans to depict the character’s descent into addiction?

“No, they were brilliant,” he says, “which is — or maybe was? — the great strength of the BBC, with its public-service remit. I talked them through the rationale and explained that I wanted the story arc to last two years: the first showing Zammo’s fall and the second focusing on his redemptive path. They never wavered. And the viewers’ reaction was incredible. I think it was the first time the subject had been shown in that depth, for any age group, never mind children’s TV.”

One person who certainly didn’t foresee the impact was actor Lee MacDonald who, up until that point, had portrayed Zammo as a happy-go- lucky, lovable pupil. “I had no idea what I was getting into,” he admits. “Anthony Minghella, who was the script editor, asked for a meeting with my family. But my parents and I were unaware of heroin at that time. It was only when I started my research and spent time talking to ex-addicts that I realised what was required of me.”

The episodes would feature as part of a BBC-wide Drugwatch season that encompassed a special edition of Newsround entitled “It’s Not Just Zammo”; a spin-off single called Just Say No sung by the Grange Hill cast; and a trip to Washington to spread the word.

“Yes, some of them were invited to the White House to meet Nancy Reagan, who had helped spearhead the global ‘Just Say No’ anti-drugs drive. On the one hand, I was proud. On the other, I was cheesed off because I didn’t get an invite,” laughs Redmond.

“At the time, I didn’t think anything of that trip,” says MacDonald, who these days combines acting jobs with running a locksmith business in south London. “It’s only when I look back now that I realise how surreal it was for me to be sitting there in the White House with Nancy Reagan and singing the song at Yankee Stadium. And, yes, I do still own a copy of the record. In fact, people still come into the shop with copies for me to sign.”

And what of the long-term impact of Zammo’s storyline — does Redmond think Grange Hill made a difference? And does it remain relevant? “It helped move the drugs debate on at the time, but the problem is you have to keep doing it. The peddlers are always out there and some teenagers today do still face similar pressures, so education needs to be constant. A lot depends on social conditions, but I think the underlying thrust of the storyline – that if you do find yourself with a problem, then you can get help – is still relevant.”

