Mary Berry awarded damehood in Queen’s Birthday Honours list

Top cook and former Great British Bake Off star Mary Berry has been named a dame in the Queen’s Birthday Honour list.

The 85-year-old expert baker has receives a damehood for her for services to broadcasting, the culinary arts and charity. Berry previously received a CBE in 2012.

Veteran actress Maureen Lipman, who currently plays Evelyn Plummer in Coronation Street, will also receive a damehood for services to charity, entertainment and the arts. Alongside her part in ITV soap, Lipman is also known for her roles in The Pianist and Educating Rita.

Poirot star David Suchet is to be knighted for his services to drama alongside Phil Redmond, creator of Grange Hill, Brookside and Hollyoaks. Additionally, Sir David Attenborough is to become a Knight Grand Cross for his services to broadcasting and conservation.

Elsewhere on the honour’s list TV scientist Professor Brian Cox, presenter Lorraine Kelly and Life actor Adrian Lester have all received CBEs.

Although the honours list mainly celebrated many care workers battling COVID-19, several TV stars were singled out for their roles during the national lockdown earlier this year. While Joe Wicks received an MBE for entertaining the UK with his online PE lessons, Derrick Evans (AKA Mr Motivator) has been bestowed the same honour for his televised exercise classes.

Sally Wainwright, writer of dramas such as Gentleman Jack and Happy Valley, has also been made an MBE.

Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford, has also been awarded an MBE, being nominated directly by Prime Minister Boris. In March 2020, Rashford teamed up with charity FareShare to deliver food to children no longer eligible for free school means. He was later credited in forcing the UK government to extend free school meals for children during the summer holidays.

In total, the list contained 1,495 names, with health and social care workers making up 14 per cent of the honours. With 13 per cent of the recipients from minority ethnic backgrounds, the Honour’s list is also the most diverse in history.

