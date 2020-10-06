When is Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins back on TV? Who will be in it?

Following a very gripping series in 2020, viewers have been anticipating the return of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Over a course of several weeks, fans watched as a selection of famous faces underwent some of the toughest challenges of their life, including being doused in freezing water, listening to distressing noises and other arduous techniques.

So will the show be returning for another series? And if so, which brave celebs will be taking on the challenge this time round?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

The series, a spin off from civilian show SAS: Who Dares Wins, sees SAS staff put celebrities through their paces, recreating the SAS selection process faced by real recruits. Chief Officer Ant Middleton leads the brutal challenges, which include abseiling, allowing yourself to be punched and not lashing out, and intense interrogation in an improvised kidnap scenario.

When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins back on TV?

There is no official word on whether there will be a third series of Celebrity SAS, but the show has proved popular for Channel 4 and we’re expecting it to return. The first two series aired in April, so if C4 followed the same pattern the show would likely air in April 2021. But who knows how lockdown will affect the next series…

Series six of the non-celebrity version of the show films in September. If you think you’ve got what it takes to pass SAS selection, you can apply for the series here.

Which celebrities are the 2021 line-up?

The Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Win 2021 line-up hasn’t been confirmed just yet. However, some celebs have already been tipped for show.

According to an insider, Ulrika Jonsson has signed up for the Channel 4 series.

“Ulrika is a huge signing for SAS and she’s ready to show the world just how tough she is,” a source told The Sun.

“Her four kids encouraged her to give the show a whirl. In their eyes it’s really cool. It is the toughest show on TV but everyone who signs up ends up taking so much away with them.

“It’s really fulfilling so when Ulrika was asked she jumped at the chance.”

Who won last year’s series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Last year only two celebrities made it through: Rudimental’s DJ Locksmith and Paralympian Lauren Steadman. Presenter Helen Skelton and reality star Joey Essex fell at the final hurdle when they failed the interrogation round.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is expected to return to Channel 4 in 2021. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.