The Vamps 2021 UK tour dates announced – how to get tickets

The Vamps have announced a nine-date UK tour for next year, with tickets going on sale next week.

Advertisement

The band is touring in support of their upcoming album Cherry Blossom.

Buy The Vamps 2021 UK tour tickets

The Vamps have released four albums previously, with both Night & Day (Day Edition) and Night & Day (Night Edition) both taking the top and second spot in the album charts in 2018.

The fifth album Cherry Blossom is released on Friday, 16th October.

When do The Vamps tickets go on sale?

The Vamps tour tickets go on sale at 4pm on Thursday, 1st October.

You can book on ticketmaster for all the nine-dates when tickets go live.

The Vamps 2021 UK tour dates

Monday, 26th April – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

Wednesday, 28th April – O2 Academy, Sheffield

Thursday, 29th April – O2 Academy, Leeds

Saturday 1st May – O2 Academy, Newcastle

Sunday, 2nd May – O2 Academy, Glasgow

Tuesday, 4th May – Manchester Academy

Wednesday, 5th May – O2 Academy, Liverpool

Friday, 7th May – O2 Academy, Birmingham

Sunday, 9th May – Eventim Apollo, London

Advertisement

The Vamps 2021 UK tour tickets go on sale 4pm on 1st October.