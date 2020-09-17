Accessibility Links

When is The Pursuit of Love release date? Cast, trailer and news about BBC drama

Lily James, Dominic West, and Andrew Scott star in the BBC period drama.

Pursuit of Love Lily James

Fan of Lily James? Of course you are. Well, you’ll be pleased to hear the Cinderella star is set to lead a BBC One and Amazon Prime Video co-production of The Pursuit of Love.

Best on the classic novel of the same name by Nancy Mitford, the series will also star Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns), who is penning the screenplay for the three-part show.

Following Linda and Fanny, two headstrong cousins and best friends, The Pursuit of Love will see the duo embark on a trip across Europe between the world wars. Why? To find themselves ideal husbands.

As seen in preview pictures released by the BBC (see below), the series also stars Fleabag’s Andrew Scott and The Wire’s Dominic West.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Pursuit of Love.

When is The Pursuit of Love release date?

Filming in the Bristol and Bath areas began in July 2020, according to a BBC statement, which means we could expect (or at least hope for) the drama to air over the peak-viewing winter period of 2020/21.

The BBC has also stressed that filming will follow strict health and safety guidelines and protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

UK viewers will be able to watch the drama on BBC One, while co-producer Amazon Prime Video will host the series in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The Pursuit of Love plot and cast

Lily James plays “fearless” feminist Linda Radlett and Emily Beecham plays her cousin and best friend, Fanny Logan, as the pair embark on an adventure across Europe for their titular pursuit of love.

However, according to the BBC’s synopsis, “their friendship is put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart, to increasingly wild and outrageous places”.

The Pursuit of Love
Dominic West in The Pursuit of Love

Emily Mortimer (who has penned the scripts and also stars as Fanny’s mother) said of the adaptation, “I’ve always loved Nancy Mitford so when I was asked to adapt The Pursuit of Love it was impossible to say no.  It’s an outrageously funny and honest story, whose central character – the wild, love-addicted Linda Radlett – still reads as a radical.”

Dominic West and Dolly Wells join the cast as Linda’s parents, while Fleabag’s very own “Hot Priest” Andrew Scott plays their aristocratic neighbour, the eccentric Lord Merlin.

Andrew Scott in The Pursuit of Love
Andrew Scott in The Pursuit of Love

Assaad Bouab, Shazad Latif and Freddie Fox also all feature as Linda and Fanny’s various suitors.

The Pursuit of Love trailer

There’s no trailer for The Pursuit of Love, based on Nancy Mitford’s novel, but we will keep this page updated. The BBC has, however, revealed several sneak peek images.

Pursuit of Love
Emily Beecham and Lily James in The Pursuit of Love

And here’s Emily Beecham (sans Lily).

Pursuit of Love
Emily Beecham in The Pursuit of Love
