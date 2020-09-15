BBC pay 2020 – full list of salaries and highest-paid stars announced

The BBC has unveiled it’s 2019-2020 salary list, with Gary Lineker emerging as the highest-paid star for the third year running.

The number of women in the top 10 is up to four, compared to three in 2019.

Zoe Ball is in at number two, behind Match of the Day’s Lineker. The BBC’s report lists Lineker’s salary as £1.75m and BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show host Ball’s as £1.36m.

While Lineker has topped the BBC salary list this year, his ranking is about to change as the presenter will be taking a £400,000 pay cut after signing a new five-year deal with the broadcaster.

Graham Norton, Steve Wright and Huw Edwards are next on the list, followed by Fiona Bruce on £450,000.

Vanessa Feltz and Lauren Laverne are also among the top 10 of the BBC’s highest-paid stars.

Not all earnings are published – earnings from projects under BBC Studios are not included as it is classed as a commercial entity.

Top 10 highest-paid BBC talent

Gary Lineker – £1,750,000-£1,754,999

2018/2019 figure: £1,750,000-£1,754,999 Zoe Ball – £1,360,000-£1,364,999

2018/2019: £370,000-£374,999 Graham Norton – £725,000-£729,000

2018/2019: £610,000-£614,999 Steve Wright – £475,000-£479,999

2018/2019: £465,000-£469,999 Huw Edwards – £465,000-£469,999

2018/2019: £490,000-£494,999 Fiona Bruce – £450,000-£454,999

2018/2019: £255,000-£259,999 Vanessa Feltz – £405,000-£409,999

2018/2019: £355,000-£359,999 Lauren Laverne – £395,000 – £399,999

2018/2019: £305,000-£309,999 Alan Shearer – £390,000-£394,999

2018/2019: £440,000-£444,999 Stephen Nolan – £390,000-£394,999

2018/2019: £325,000-£329,999

Outside the top 10, the BBC top-paid talent includes Radio 2’s Ken Bruce (11), Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis (12), Strictly’s Claudia Winkleman (13), The Andrew Marr Show’s Andrew Marr (14), BBC Radio 1 presenter Scott Mills (15), News at Six’s George Alagiah (16), BBC Radio 2’s Jeremy Vine (17) and BBC Radio 5 Live’s Nicky Campbell (18).

Radio 4’s Today programme presenter Nick Robinson and the BBC’s Political editor Laura Kuenssberg just manage to sneak into 20 highest paid broadcasters, with salaries ranging from £290,000 to £299,999.

They are closely followed by Daily BBC Wales’ Jason Mohammad, Radio 2 presenters Jo Whiley and Sara Cox as well as Radio 4’s Evan Davies.

The overall gender pay gap at the BBC has decreased from 6.7 per cent to 6.2 per cent.

Last year saw Lineker top the list of the broadcaster’s highest-paid stars on £1.75m. The rest of the top five consisted of Chris Evans, Norton, Edwards and Wright.

There were just three women in the top 10, Strictly Come Dancing host Winkleman (£370,000), Ball (£370,000) and Feltz (£355,000).

The full BBC salary list can be found on page 81 here.

