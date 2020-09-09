Decisions, decisions: will Love Island USA’s Tre choose Justine or Kaitlynn?

It’s early days on Love Island USA season two, but look at all the jockeying for position – it’s like the start of the Grand National as the guys and girls try to avoid falling at the first fence and being the first person dumped.

No one wants that dishonour.

Personal trainer Tre Forte was the man with the whip is his hand as he tried to decide between Justine Ndiba and Kaitlynn Anderson.

The ITV2 reality show was moving towards the first recoupling in the next episode and “someone is gonna get dumped” said the voiceover narrator with more than a hint of glee in his voice.

The future was looking uncertain for Justine and Kaitlynn. The former had lost that loving feeling with Caleb and the latter was footloose and anxiously free. Was Tre going to ride to the rescue?

There was a moody reaction towards Moira on Twitter when she tried to save her “gurl Kaitlynn” from being dumped, by talking her up to Tre.

At first I really liked Moira but her trynna make Tre pick Kaitlynn over Justine I’m not impressed. #LoveIslandUSA — tasha????????‍♀️. (@_tvsh) September 9, 2020

Justine is a popular girl with Love Island USA viewers, but she needs a man.

Why is casa amor until Sunday??? JUSTINE PLEASE FOR GODSAKE HOP ON ONE OF THESE MAN !! #LoveIslandUSA — ???? reality whore (@justaboutshows) September 9, 2020

Fans earlier had high hopes for “Jaleb”, AKA Caleb and Justine, but the fantasy didn’t last the night.

“2020 is BRUTAL. I HATE IT HERE!” tweeted one in response to their failure.

Funny how we all went to bed feeling good about Jaleb and we finish our long days of school and work to see this! 2020 is BRUTAL. I HATE IT HERE! #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/J2DYqU3bka — Kristen (@kskyblu) September 9, 2020

Caleb was being reprimanded for casting glances elsewhere. “Caleb has great taste in women but SIR JUSTINE IS YOUR GIRL !!!!”

NOOOOOOOO. Like obviously Caleb has great taste in women but SIR JUSTINE IS YOUR GIRL !!!! men got me upset all the time ???? CONNOR GO PUT IN WORK WITB SHER WHAT ARE YOU DOING #loveislandUSA https://t.co/n9g720mge1 — mar ???? (@dylanohnarry) September 9, 2020

It seemed his shyness was just a facade…

The ball is in Tre’s court with Justine, but is he going to stand there dribbling or slam-dunk the situation?

So it looks like Tre has a huge decision to make ahead of tomorrow night's Re-coupling. I really want Tre to choose Justine . They get on well better with one another and unlike Kaitlynn there is no awkward sillances or tensions between them #loveislandUSA — Ryan Glendenning (@ryanG_tweets) September 9, 2020

Meanwhile, the undeniable Love Island USA hottie Jeremiah White was dividing viewers. To some he “is extremely pleasing to the ear”.

Jeremiah is extremely pleasing to the ear #LoveIslandUSA — I KNOW THATS RIGHT (@its_minnie3) September 9, 2020

To others he is “hella fine”… as long as he doesn’t speak!

No but Jeremiah is hella fine (as long as he doesn’t speak ????) #LoveIslandUSA — ???? (@MSJA__) September 9, 2020

Is Love Island USA filling the hole in your life left by the cancellation of our own Love Island in 2020? It returns to ITV2 on Thursday night at 9pm.

