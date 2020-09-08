Back to the Future The Musical coming to London’s West End in 2021

Great Scott! Back to the Future The Musical will be heading to London’s West End in 2021.

The musical – based on the 1980s blockbuster pop cultural phenomenon – is due to open at the Adelphi theatre on 14th May next year, with a cast including The Producers actor and Tony Award-winner Roger Bart, Olly Dobson, Hugh Coles, Rosanna Hyland, Aidan Cutler, The Voice’s Cedric Neal and Courtney Mae-Briggs.

The musical adventure will be brought to the stage by the movie’s co-writers, Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis.

The show is adapted from the 1985 cult classic, which follows Michael J Fox as cheeky teenager Marty McFly who accidentally travels back in time to 1955 in the iconic DeLorean created by his madcap scientist and inventor friend, Christopher Lloyd’s Dr Emmett Brown.

Marty is on a mission to repair the past and make sure his parents fall in love – inadvertently becoming a love interest to his mother in the process – so that he’s not written out of history forever.

The film’s cast also includes Lea Thompson, Billy Zane, Crispin Glover, and Thomas F. Wilson. The famous soundtrack features The Power of Love by Huey Lewis.

Back to the Future The Musical premiered in Manchester in February before production was temporarily suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We regret to announce that from this evening (Monday 16th March 2020) the Manchester Opera House has closed in light of official government advice. Back to the Future the Musical performances are therefore suspended until further notice,” a statement on Manchester Opera House’s website read.

The play is expected to re-open in Manchester and finish its run, with rescheduled dates for ticket holders, before it heads to the capital.

The musical received good reviews upon its release earlier this year, with critics and fans describing it as a “fitting tribute”. Olly Dobson was commended for his “charismatic portrayal” of iconic lead Marty McFly, while Roger Bart was praised for “bringing his own slant” to Emmett Brown.

Tickets for Back to The Future The Musical are available to book at lwtheatres.co.uk.

