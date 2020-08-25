Accessibility Links

WIN A 49 INCH TV WITH SONY CHANNEL

Capture
Opens Tuesday, 25th August 2020 12:01 am
Closes Tuesday, 8th September 2020 11:59 pm

Sony Channel is the place to watch great classic drama and nostalgic entertainment that you know and love. The greatest shows from the 70s, 80s and 90s are all showing now. Every Saturday watch back to back Hart to Hart and spend Bank Holiday weekend solving mysteries with legendary Jessica Fletcher in Murder She Wrote, there’s also classic Who Wants to be a Millionaire every evening from 9pm. What’s more, you can win a 49in Smart TV so you can watch all these definitive programmes in style.

Sony Channel is available to watch on FREEVIEW 48, SKY 157, VIRGIN 189, FREESAT 142.

Competition question

Who plays Jessica Fletcher in Murder she Wrote?

