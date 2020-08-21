Biffy Clyro announce 2021 UK tour – here’s how to get tickets

Accessibility Links

The 2021 Fingers Crossed Tour follows the band’s new album release.

Biffy Clyro

For fans of live music, the last six months have been quiet – but as lockdown eases, more and more tour dates are starting to be announced for 2021.

Biffy Clyro is one of the many bands eager to get back on the road after being forced to cancel gigs earlier this year.

The Scottish rock band was due to be touring around the UK and Ireland in September and October this year, before the pandemic put a hold on those plans. 

However, Biffy Clyro has now announced new dates for a 2021 UK tour for April next year.

The Fingers Crossed Tour will be a string of intimate gigs celebrating their newly-released album, A Celebration of Endings. The album, which was originally due to be out in May, was finally released earlier this month and is their ninth studio album. 

An additional date is also due to be announced for a gig in Glasgow but the band is yet revealed when this will be. 

The band shared a trailer for the new album with fans on Twitter:

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Biffy Clyro 2021 UK tour and how to get tickets.

Get your tickets to see Biffy Clyro live

When is the Biffy Clyro 2021 UK tour?

The band’s Fingers Crossed Tour will be pretty short, starting in Liverpool on 11th April and ending just a week later in Bristol on 17th April.

When do tickets for Biffy Clyro 2021 UK tour go on sale?

The official general release date for tickets is Friday 21st August, from 9am

For those with 02 Priority, presale tickets are available from Wednesday 19th August.

How to get tickets for Biffy Clyro 2021 UK tour

Biffy Clyro tour
Getty

Tickets for Biffy Clyro’s The Fingers Crossed Tour are available online from official ticket vendor Ticketmaster.

Which UK venues will Biffy Clyro tour in 2021?

Biffy Clyro will appear at venues across the UK:

  • Sunday 11th April: Liverpool Guild of Students, Liverpool – get tickets
  • Monday 12th April: 02 Forum Kentish Town, London – get tickets
  • Tuesday 13th April: Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge – get tickets
  • Thursday 15th April: 02 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield – get tickets
  • Friday 16th April: 02 Guildhall, Southampton – get tickets
  • Saturday 17th April: 02 Academy Bristol, Bristolget tickets
If you can’t make these dates or venues, Biffy Clyro will also be headlining Download Festival in June 2021.

