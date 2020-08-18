How to watch V Festival 2020

Much like a number of iconic events this year adapting with the socially-distanced times we live in, V Festival is going virtual!

Although Virgin officially ended the festival after 22 years in 2017, the live event is returning this year for a remotely-filmed three-night special.

This weekend, V Festival will be bringing live performances to your living room, with Maya Jama and Joel Dommett presenting each hour-long broadcast.

The remote event will also feature exclusive interviews with previous V Festival headliners and nostalgic looks at some of the festival’s best moments over the last 24 years.

At least you won’t need to queue for a portaloo halfway through! Here’s everything you need to know about V Festival 2020.

How do I watch V Festival 2020?

V Festival 2020 is airing on ITV2 at 7pm everyday from Friday 21st August until Sunday 23rd August.

Who is hosting V Fest 2020?

Ex-BBC Radio 1 presenter Maya Jama, who currently co-hosts Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer and Don’t Hate the Playaz, will be fronting the three-day event alongside comedian Joel Dommett – best known for competing on I’m A Celeb in 2016 and hosting The Masked Singer UK.

Who is performing at V Festival 2020?

Pop stars Olly Murs (Troublemaker, Heart Skips a Beat), Anne-Marie (Rockabye, Friends) and Dizzee Rascal (Baseline Junkie, Bonkers) will be performing live from Hylands Park in Chelmsford throughout the weekend.

“V Festival holds a very special place in my heart (and liver), as not only did I used to go every year with my mates and camp as a punter, but I later got the chance to actually perform there and be invited back four times!” Olly Murs said.

“Headlining the MTV stage in 2015 was definitely a career highlight of mine, as was jumping on stage with Madness to sing one of my favourite tracks of all time ‘It Must Be Love.’ I’ve had some pretty special memories at V, so to come and sing at Hylands Park was an easy YES. It’s great that ITV2 and Virgin Media are bringing V Festival into people’s living rooms, and I’m very glad to be a small part of that.”

ITV2 will also be broadcasting iconic performances from headliners in previous years – we’ll keep you updated with any updates as to who will feature.

V Festival airs at 7pm everyday on ITV2 from Friday 21st August until Sunday 23rd August – check out what else is on with our TV Guide