Olivia Colman reveals her “fear” that the Queen doesn’t like her portrayal in The Crown

Olivia Colman’s performance as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown may have just earned her an Emmy nomination, but she’s revealed that she still worries that Her Majesty isn’t a fan of her portrayal.

Speaking about her role in the Netflix series to The Mirror, the 46-year-old actress said that it’s “definitely more daunting to play someone who everyone knows”.

Referring to her Oscar-winning role of Queen Anne in 2018’s The Favourite, she added: “The beauty of Queen Anne is that no one can tell me she didn’t sound like that, but everyone can tell me what the Queen sounds like, and that’s slightly annoying.”

“It’s much harder to play ­people that everyone has a vision of, a picture of, and has ideas about,” she said. “I’ve never joined a show that’s already been up and running and successful, but I was such an enormous fan that I didn’t really think about it.”

She added that it’s even more nerve-wracking when your real-life character is still alive, saying: “There is much more pressure when you’re playing someone who is still living, and you have this fear that they’re watching it and won’t like it.”

