The Deceived viewers react as a “needful” conclusion is delivered in the finale of Channel 5 thriller

Channel 5’s modern Gothic thriller The Deceived concluded on Thursday with the villainous character getting their just desserts, but viewers were still wildly divided about the merits of the series.

*The following contains spoilers about episode four, the conclusion of The Deceived*

In Thursday’s finale, Dr Michael Callaghan (Emmett J Scanlan) was killed by a blow to the head with a brick, and subsequent fall, delivered by his fragile wife, Roisin (Catherine Walker), the supposed victim of the fire in episode one, after she was convinced by Ophelia (Emily Reid) not to sacrifice her future for the twisted, self-serving husband who had been gaslighting her for years.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!'

Viewers loved his fall from grace… and through the floorboards. It was the comeuppance everyone had been demanding.

I knew my girl was going to do the needful #TheDeceived pic.twitter.com/WguGI1JHao — Lavender Boy. (@Terence_Jay45) August 6, 2020

And then the cover-up began, as Roisin, mother-in-law Mary and Ophelia began to explain to police how he’d died.

You know #TheDeceived started out pretty whack but now it’s just about women helping women and I back that — Victoria (@vincentvan_gosh) August 6, 2020

One viewer felt the explanation was all a bit Scooby Doo, “just in case no-one’s fully got it all”.

God, loving the whole Scooby Doo wrap-up explanation from Mary, just in case no-one’s fully got it all #TheDeceived — Rob Driscoll (@robdriscoll1) August 6, 2020

Right to the end The Deceived divided the watching audience. This fan was “gripped for 4 nights”.

Finished watching #TheDeceived, has had me gripped for 4 nights x what a good bit of drama @EmmettScanlan x — Lea (@LeaThePrincess) August 6, 2020

Another commented that, on social media at least, she was “in the minority” in enjoying the series.

In the minority here, but I liked #TheDeceived – twists and turns and beautiful scenery. That closing scene was a nice little unexpected cliffhanger, too. — Polly Allen (@misspallen) August 6, 2020

Not everyone loved the conclusion. In fact, one viewer felt like he was “one of the deceived”.

I’m one of The Deceived. I’ve spent four hours watching this nonsense and I’m bl@@dy furious. ????#TheDeceived pic.twitter.com/ZK78gV83PE — Andrew Jazzie (@AndrewJazzie) August 6, 2020

Earlier, as the tension and hysteria mounted, some viewers became increasingly confused. “Does anybody know what’s happening?” asked one.

Another felt short-changed by the motivation for the chilling events. “If this is all just about them stealing novels I will riot.”

If this is all just about them stealing novels I will riot. #TheDeceived — daria dd . (@dariaddx10) August 6, 2020

Michael came in for some well-judged character bashing. “Why are these women besotted by this guy?” asked this viewer.

Ugh, he's such a control freak! Why are all these women besotted by this guy? ???? #thedeceived — Luna Loco (@LunaLocoJewels) August 6, 2020

In particular, his infinite capacity to gaslight, or implant fake memories, was a massive wind-up for The Deceived audience.

He gaslights everyone. He’s a psycho #thedeceived — Bev (@BevFink) August 6, 2020

People seemed to agree that Ophelia should take some hard-earned life lessons forward after the harrowing events.

Warning to all women ! Don’t meddle with other women’s husbands & follow them to Ireland #TheDeceived — angela thompson???????????????????? (@angelathompson5) August 6, 2020

The finale of The Deceived concluded with a blissful Roisin sipping tea in Morocco as if on holiday, until she heard her name called. She turned to be greeted by the brother of the student, Annabelle, who she accidentally killed.

This viewer summarised what everyone was thinking about the twist.

There's going to be a series 2 isn't there ????‍♀️ #TheDeceived — Melissa. (@melissaztweets) August 6, 2020

