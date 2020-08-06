Accessibility Links

  3. Justin Bieber reschedules world tour to 2021 – adds news dates

Justin Bieber reschedules world tour to 2021 – adds news dates

Ready for new tickets? after the tour was postponed Justin Bieber is back in 2021.

Justin Bieber World Tour

Beliebers get ready – Justin Bieber has announced his world tour is kicking off next summer after it was pushed back thanks to COVID-19.

The tour was originally set to support his fifth studio album Changes and was supposed to start on 14th May but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Now the tour is set to start on 2nd June, 2021 at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena before heading around the US and Canada before finishing up on 15th August in Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center.

Buy tickets for Justin Bieber 2021 World Tour

“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” Bieber said in a statement. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”

Bieber’s new schedule means he won’t be making stadium stop offs, but he will stop at 19 new arenas.

Supporting acts Kehlani and Jaden Smith are no longer on the road with Bieber, but new guest acts will be announced later.

When do tickets go on sale for Justin Bieber’s 2021 World Tour?

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, 6th August at 10am US time – you’ll be able to buy them here. $1 from every ticket will be donated to the Bieber Foundation, which supports mental health awareness. A few VIP packages will still be available.

Justin Bieber World Tour 2021 dates

You can buy tickets for any of the below dates for Justin Bieber’s World Tour here.

  • June 7 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
  • June 8 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
  • June 11 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
  • June 22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
  • June 23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
  • July 3 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
  • July 8 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
  • July 9 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
  • July 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
  • July 13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
  • July 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
  • July 16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
  • July 17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
  • July 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
  • July 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
  • July 23 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
  • Aug 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
  • Aug 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
  • Aug 14 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

Rescheduled shows

  • June 2 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
  • June 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
  • June 5 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
  • June 10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
  • June 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
  • June 16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
  • June 17 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
  • June 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
  • June 25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
  • June 26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest, AmFam Amp
  • June 28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
  • June 29 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
  • July 1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
  • July 5 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
  • July 6 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
  • July 19 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
  • July 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
  • July 26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
  • July 28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
  • July 29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
  • July 31 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
  • Aug 2 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
  • Aug 5 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
  • Aug 6 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
  • Aug 8 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
  • Aug 15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
