Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Guns N’ Roses reschedule UK tour and European dates for 2021 – buy your tickets

Guns N’ Roses reschedule UK tour and European dates for 2021 – buy your tickets

The new Guns N' Roses tour dates have been moved to next year.

Guns N' Roses

Guns N’Roses has rescheduled its live tour and moved the UK and European dates to 2021.

Advertisement

The band was due to tour Europe this year with the original dates starting in May at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but the tour had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the band has announced new dates, which now begins in Portugal on 2nd June, 2021.

The new London dates are now on 18th and 19th June.

Buy Guns N’ Roses tour tickets

Tweeting the news the band wrote: “Hey Gunners, picking up where we left off last week, most of our 2020 European Tour dates are being rescheduled to June of 2021. The dates kick off in Lisbon, Portugal on June 2nd, 2021.

“Unfortunately, due to routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process a select few shows were not able to be rescheduled and have been cancelled.

“We are forever grateful for your understanding and continued support during these unprecedented times. We are looking forward to getting back on stage.”

Guns N’ Roses tickets

If you bought tickets originally these are still valid, but the remaining tickets are now also on sale for the new dates.

Buy Guns N’ Roses tour tickets

Guns N’ Roses UK and European tour dates

June 2021
2nd June – Passeio Maritimo de Alges, Lisbon, Portugal
5th June – Estadio Benito Villamarín, Seville, Spain
12th June – Nygatan 27, Solvesborg, Sweden
18th June – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK
19th June – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK
22nd June – Marlay Park, Dublin, Ireland
24th June – Green, Glasgow, Scotland
30th June – Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany

The band also recently announced its rescheduled live dates for its North American tour.

Advertisement

Guns N’ Roses may have postponed their tour dates, but they have been busy working on new music instead.

Tags

Article-widget-rail-thumb1

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off a summer case

Six bottles of bestselling wine for just £38.94, plus free delivery!

tiled images of different tv shows

Drama, On Demand, Doctor Who, Soaps, Film & more…

Find the newsletter for you

You might like

Lewis Capaldi UK tour

Lewis Capaldi announces extra UK 2020 tour date – get your tickets

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: (L-R) Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Green Day perform during the “Hella Mega Tour” announcement show at Whisky a Go Go on September 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Live Nation)

How to buy tickets for the Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer Mega Tour

WANTAGH, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: Roger Daltrey of The Who performs onstage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on September 15, 2019 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

How to buy tickets for The Who: The Moving On! Tour live in the UK 2020

BTS performance

BTS announce 2020 UK tour – how to get tickets