Download Festival 2021 headliners revealed – how to get tickets
The festival takes place in June 2021
Download Festival has revealed its 2021 lineup with Kiss, Biffy Clyro and System Of A Down all headlining next year.
The festival will return on Wednesday, 2nd June and run through the weekend to Sunday, 6th June, 2021.
The three-day festival with bring together rock, punk, hardcore and metal acts together with the lineup including Deftones, KORN, Steel Panther and The Distillers – and more bands are still to be announced.
Kiss is to perform at the Download Festival, in a UK exclusive – after a 45 year career of rock ‘n’ roll.
The band was due to perform this year in their final Download festival appearance, but due to COVID-19 the festival was pushed back a year.
System Of A Down will also be performing in another UK exclusive.
“We’re disappointed we weren’t able to make it over this year, but we’re looking forward to next,” bassist Shavo Odadjian said. “Absence makes the heart grow fonder. Mostly, we all just want to make sure everyone is provided with a safe and secure environment, so we were prepared to wait as long as we needed to.”
Biffy Clyro also join the lineup. The band headlined in 2017.
There are 70 confirmed acts for the festival in 2021 with more to be revealed. Steel Panther, Creeper and Rise Against also join the roster.
Download Festival 2021 lineup
- KISS
- Biffy Clyro
- System Of A Down
- A.A. Williams
- Airbourne
- Alestorm
- Anchor Lane
- Baroness
- Blackout Problems
- Black Veil Brides
- Bleed From Within
- Blues Pills
- Bokassa
- Bush
- Cellar Door Moon Crow
- Cemetery Sun
- Creeper
- Daughtry
- Dead Label
- Dead Posey
- Deftones
- Dirty Honey
- Dying Fetus
- Electric Wizard
- Employed To Serve
- Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
- Funeral For A Friend
- Gojira
- Haken
- Hatari
- Higher Power
- Holding Absence
- Hot Milk
- Killswitch Engage
- Kill The Lights
- KORN
- JJ Wilde
- Joyous Wolf
- Lacuna Coil
- Loathe
- Lotus Eater
- Marianas Trench
- Modern Error
- Obituary
- Of Mice & Men
- Phoxjaw
- P.O.D.
- Poppy
- Powerwolf
- Press Club
- Rise Against
- Sepultura
- Skillet
- Sleep Token
- Spiritbox
- Steel Panther
- Stone Broken
- Temples On Mars
- Tempt
- Theory
- The Darkness
- The Distillers
- The Faim
- The Hara
- The Wildhearts
- Those Damn Crows
- Tiny Moving Parts
- Twin Temple
For Download tickets you can book now. There are a variety of options from quiet camping to standard camping.
