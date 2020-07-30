How to watch Little Mix Meerkat Music gig

Little Mix’s first show performance of the year will be available to stream in homes across the country later this summer, following the announcement that the band members – Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards – will all be taking part in Meerkat Music’s second digital show.

Advertisement

Fans were left disappointed earlier this year when the band’s UK summer tour was cancelled due to lockdown – but it’s since been announced that the ‘Shout out to My Ex’ group will be performing to the nation in a special one-off performance.

Little Mix member Jesy said, “We can’t wait to get the nation together digitally to perform some of our favourite songs for one big party in their homes and gardens.”

Leigh-Anne said, “We’ve been devastated that we couldn’t perform live this Summer, it’s the thing we have missed the most as a band.”

What time is the Little Mix Meerkat Music concert?

Little Mix’s Meerkat music digital performance will be aired on Friday 21st August 2020 at 8pm.

The concert is free for everyone to watch, and follows on from Meerkat Music’s previous Take That gig, which reunited the band with Robbie Williams.

#Ad

We’re back in business for a special, one off show with Meerkat Music????

Tune in on 21st of August at 8pm to see something very special!! ????

#MeerkatMusic pic.twitter.com/BYRu4yoIdQ — Little Mix (@LittleMix) July 30, 2020

How to watch Little Mix concert from home

The event will be live-streamed via the CompareTheMeerkat YouTube page and Facebook Live.

Organised by Comparethemarket.com, the Little Mix gig will be ‘hosted’ by meerkat mogul Aleksandr and his long-suffering pal Sergei, who will also interview Little Mix. The event will also support the work of music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins.

Liz Darran, Marketing Director at comparethemarket.com, said, “After the success of the first Meerkat Music performance with Take That and Robbie Williams, we’re delighted to return for our second performance with the biggest girl band on the planet – Little Mix. It’s been a challenging time for families, musicians, and everyone else in the UK – and we want to bring a smile to the faces of the nation, and create another memorable night of great entertainment.”

Fancy a shout out before the gig? Both Little Mix’s fans and comparethemarket.com rewards members have the chance to request pre-show messages here.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.