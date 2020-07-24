Justin Bieber reschedules world tour to 2021 – adds news dates

Beliebers get ready – Justin Bieber has announced his world tour is kicking off next summer after it was pushed back thanks to COVID-19.

The tour was originally set to support his fifth studio album Changes and was supposed to start on 14th May but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Now the tour is set to start on 2nd June, 2021 at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena before heading around the US and Canada before finishing up on 15th August in Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center.

“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” Bieber said in a statement. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”

Bieber’s new schedule means he won’t be making stadium stop offs, but he will stop at 19 new arenas.

Supporting acts Kehlani and Jaden Smith are no longer on the road with Bieber, but new guest acts will be announced later.

When do tickets go on sale for Justin Bieber’s 2021 World Tour?

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, 6th August at 10am US time – you’ll be able to buy them here. $1 from every ticket will be donated to the Bieber Foundation, which supports mental health awareness. A few VIP packages will still be available.

Justin Bieber World Tour 2021 dates

You can buy tickets for any of the below dates for Justin Bieber’s World Tour here.

June 7 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

June 8 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

June 11 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

June 22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 3 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 8 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 9 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

July 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

July 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 23 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Aug 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

Aug 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

Aug 14 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

Rescheduled shows

June 2 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

June 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

June 5 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

June 10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

June 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

June 16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

June 17 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

June 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

June 25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

June 26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest, AmFam Amp

June 28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 29 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

July 1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 5 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

July 6 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

July 19 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

July 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

July 26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

July 31 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

Aug 2 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Aug 5 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Aug 6 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Aug 8 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Aug 15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

