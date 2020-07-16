When is DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season 6 on TV? Cast, delay and latest news

Legends of Tomorrow is one of the most ambitious programmes in DC’s expansive Arrowverse, with its large ensemble cast, time-hopping narrative and impressive visual effects.

Advertisement

The team are returning to take on new challenges in an all-new season that is hoped to debut early next year, as long as filming can take place safely with minimal risk of coronavirus.

The sixth outing for the Legends looks set to be one of their biggest yet too, with a new member joining the ranks and a veteran separated from the team (as well as her beloved girlfriend).

Here’s all your essential information on Legends of Tomorrow season six:

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season six on TV?

Due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, fans will have slightly longer than usual to wait until the next instalment of Legends of Tomorrow.

There’s no specific air date for the new episodes just yet, but they have been tentatively pencilled in for a premiere in spring or early summer of 2021.

Of course, this is subject to change depending on how the pandemic develops in the coming weeks and months, so we’ll be sure to update this page with the latest announcements as they come in.

What will happen in Legends of Tomorrow season six?

SEAC

TV Line released an official synopsis for season six of Legends of Tomorrow which details what fans can expect next season – rest assured things aren’t getting any less crazy.

The statement reads: “Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance and Ava Sharpe have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre… space aliens!”

Those who tuned into the season five finale will know that Sara herself was abducted by extraterrestrials in the finale, a shocking development which will be a major plot point in the episodes to come.

“Having Sara gone is the most interesting shift in the dynamic,” showrunner Phil Klemmer told TV Line “When a family loses a parent, and a bunch of children, Party of Five-style, have to raise themselves, it’s gonna be really interesting. It’s also going to afford Sara a chance to have a separate storyline.”

He added: “It’s not like Sara can’t survive being taken hostage and taken away to whatever alien dimension. It’s not that Ava couldn’t step up and fill Sara’s shoes. But it’s just like it’s painful, and that’s obviously not what they want to do.”

Who is in the cast of Legends of Tomorrow season six?

SEAC

The cast list for Legends of Tomorrow has evolved considerably since the show initially debuted, but we now know which familiar faces will be back for season six.

For starters, Caity Lotz and Jes Macallan are confirmed to reappear as co-leaders Sara Lance and Ava Sharpe, whose romantic relationship will be put under its greatest test yet in the episodes to come.

You can also expect to see more of Matt Ryan as dark magician John Constantine, Dominic Purcell as “semi-reformed” arsonist Heat Wave, Nick Zano as historian-turned-hero Steel, as well as Tala Ashe and Shayan Sobhian as brother-sister duo Zara and Behrad Tarazi.

The producers have also teased an entirely new character joining the team for season six; a woman abducted by aliens at a young age who claims to have powers that will be crucial in the Legends’ upcoming fight.

It is not yet clear who will be playing the role, but we’ll update this page when more information comes in.

Advertisement

Legends of Tomorrow is available to stream on NOW TV. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.