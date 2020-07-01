How to watch NASA astronauts live on their spacewalk today as they carry out repairs

NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken are set to leave the International Space Station again today for a spacewalk – and you can watch it.

Advertisement

The team will leave the Quest airlock today (Wednesday) to complete battery replacement activities to upgrade one of two power channels.

What time is the NASA spacewalk?

The pair will set their spacesuits to battery power at 7:35am EDT that’s 12:35pm UK time.

The spacewalk will last between six to seven hours and will air on the NASA TV station and the NASA website from 6am EDT – that’s 11am ET.

You can also watch along on Hulu, Amazon Fire TV and Roku if you have accounts – NASA TV is free.

Why are they doing the spacewalk?

On 26th June Cassidy and Behnken started the work to upgrade the power channel, and finish off tasks that were set for today originally.

The remaining work today involves installing a lithium-ion battery and an adapter plate and removing a sixth nickel-hydrogen battery that will no longer be used.

This will be the 229th spacewalk for maintenance and supporting the space station.

Cassidy is the astronaut with red stripes on his spacesuit, while Behnken has a spacesuit with no stripes.

It’s both astronauts’ eighth spacewalk.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.