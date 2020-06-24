National Television Awards 2021 rescheduled – how to get tickets

The National Television Awards is the biggest and star-studded night of the year and organisers will be doing everything possible to get it on air in 2021.

Advertisement

Normally, the ceremony takes place in January every year, and pays tribute to the biggest shows from the previous 12 months.

All eyes will be on whether the awards can go ahead, considering the Oscars 2021 have already been moved.

Here’s our handy guide to the biggest night in television and how you can get involved.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is the National Television Awards 2021?

It’s been confirmed today (24th June) that the National Television Awards have been moved in 2021, from Tuesday 26th January to Tuesday 20th April 2021.

RadioTimes.com understands the NTAs have been pushed back as a precautionary measure on account of the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing rules.

Don’t worry though, if you had tickets for the glamorous night, your tickets will be honoured and you’ll hear from Ticketmaster or AXS pretty soon.

How can I get tickets for the National Television Awards 2021?

Lucky you: there’s still some tickets available for the ceremony next year. You can find all of the different ticket options on their official website.

You can get a seat in the ceremony for £23.50 plus booking fees.

If you fancy a spot on the red carpet where you can see all the stars arriving, you can get a ticket for £120 plus a £10 booking fee and a £2 venue facility fee.

And if you really want to make a night of it, you can get the Five Star Experience which includes: red carpet arrival, 5 star hotel, pre-show guided backstage tour, premium seats right at the front and more… They’re £895 plus £30 booking fee and £2 venue facility fee.

There’s also the Premium Star Treatment which is £350 plus £20 booking fee and £2 venue facility fee – that will get you early access to the champagne reception, beauty treatments and more, plus premium seats in rows C or D and a souvenir picture where you hold one of the NTAs which will be awarded that night.

Finally, there’s the Star Treatment package, which will get you into the champagne reception, some pre-show pampering, premium seats, exclusive NTA goodie bags for him and her and much more. They’re £250 plus £15 booking fee and £2 venue facility fee.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.