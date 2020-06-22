Star Wars’ Oscar Isaac says he’s probably done with the franchise, “but who knows”

Star Wars lead Oscar Isaac has said that he would “probably” never return to the intergalactic franchise.

Speaking at a Deadline panel about his new indie film, as reported by Indie Wire, he said that the Star Wars films were “not really what [he] set out to do”.

“What I set out to do was to make handmade movies, and to work with people that inspire me,” he added.

When asked if that meant he won’t ever return to the franchise, he said: “Probably, but who knows. If I need another house or something.”

However, he added that he enjoyed his experience in the series: “I enjoyed the challenge of those films and working with a very large group of incredible artists and actors, prop makers, set designers, and all that was really fun.”

Issac, who played Poe Dameron in the latest volume of the Skywalker saga, has recently returned to his indie roots as a gambling former soldier in Paul Schrader’s upcoming film The Card Counter.

His time as the Resistance fighter pilot, who he played from 2015 onwards alongside Daisy Ridley’s Rey and John Boyega’s Finn, came to an end with the franchise’s last film The Rise of Skywalker.

All nine episodes of the Star Wars films are available to stream on Disney Plus.