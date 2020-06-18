Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio to guest on Question Time

Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio to guest on Question Time

Now we're sucking diesel!

Jed Mercurio

Jed Mercurio, the screenwriter behind hits like Bodyguard to Line of Duty, will join the socially-distanced panel on tonight’s Question Time on BBC One.

Advertisement

Mercurio will feature alongside Labour’s Lisa Nancy, Liberal Democrat Munira Wilson, and businessman and Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish, while a government representative is yet to be confirmed.

Mercurio has remained active on social media throughout lockdown, and has criticised the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic on several occasions.

He and other members of the Line of Duty cast have previously created spoof videos (filmed remotely) in aid of various charities, featuring guest stars from other crime dramas like Midsomer Murders and Life on Mars.

Advertisement

You can catch Jed Mercurio on Question Time, hosted by Fiona Bruce, on Thursday 18th June on BBC One at 10.45pm. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide

Tags

All about Line of Duty

Jed Mercurio
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Line of Duty episode 4

Line of Duty 8 major revelations in that EXTREMELY dramatic episode 4

Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure in Line of Duty (BBC)

Line of Duty’s “action-packed” series 5 has officially finished filming

Line of Duty (BBC)

Exclusive Jed Mercurio reveals when Line of Duty might be back for series six

Alex Rider (Sony)

When is Alex Rider season two on TV?