Amazon to stream Premier League games free on Twitch

Amazon is set to air Premier League fixtures for free on live streaming platform Twitch, with the hopes that viewers will be able to interact with fellow fans.

Advertisement

The move is a first for Twitch, a popular tool for gamers and which Amazon previously acquired to the tune of $970 million. The apparent hope is that football fans will be able to become literal armchair pundits, sharing their thoughts on fixtures in real time for anyone to see.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“We are extremely passionate about delivering the best experience for our customers whilst following guidelines to ensure the safety of our production team,” said Alex Green, managing director of Amazon Prime Video Sport Europe told Deadline.

“Beyond this, we have made a number of additions that bring extra choice to our customers in how they watch, from full-crowd Stadium Atmosphere to streaming our Prime Video fixtures on leading streaming service, Twitch.”

Premier League games on Amazon Prime will also be free, with coverage kicking off with Crystal Palace vs Burnley on 29th June.

Sports presenter Gabby Logan will present the platform’s coverage from the pitch-side, alongside pundits Roberto Martinez and Lee Dixon.

Meanwhile the commentators will include Jon Champion, Peter Drury, Ally McCoist, and Clive Tyldesley.

Advertisement

Check out the full list of Premier League fixtures on TV or visit our TV guide to find out what’s on.