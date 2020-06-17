How to attend San Diego Comic-Con at Home: Everything you need to know

While the coronavirus pandemic has cancelled events across the globe, superhero fans need not fear – San Diego Comic-Con will be here…in virtual form.

Advertisement

The iconic convention is going ahead this July virtually, which will allow comic book enthusiasts to log in from around the world free of charge.

While SDCC has not yet announced which panels will be taking place or which A-listers will be attending, but with a number of superhero films set for release later this year and 2021, we’re bound to see some celebrity appearances – maybe Gal Gadot for Wonder Woman 1984 and Zack Synder with his controversial cut of 2017’s Justice League, Synder Cut?

Here’s everything you need to know about this summer’s superhero event.

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When will the San Diego Comic-Con at Home be held?

An official date for the virtual event hasn’t yet been announced, but it seems reasonable to assume that it will fall around the same time as the original version was scheduled to take place – in which case you should keep 23rd-26th July free.

Which celebs will be part of San Diego Comic Con 2020?

SDCC has not yet announced its A-list line-up, however we can have a guess as to who might be attending.

With a host of superhero films due for release later this year and in early 2021, we’re bound to see their stars appear via satellite link to promote their work.

Wonder Woman 1984 is set for release on 14th August, so hopefully Gal Gadot and Chris Pine will be virtually stopping by during SDCC, while Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League is due out in 2021 so hopefully the director be appearing on a panel to dish the dirt.

Other films set for release include Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, Godzilla v Kong, Jurassic World: Dominion, The Suicide Squad sequel and the long-awaited Avatar 2 so hopefully this year’s Comic Con will see virtual panels with the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgârd, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Margot Robbie and other stars.

How much does San Diego Comic Con 2020 cost?

This year’s San Diego Comic Con is completely free as attendance can only happen virtually.

Do I need a ticket?

As it’s free, you won’t need to sit patiently waiting to buy a ticket.

What types of event will there be?

An announcement video alerting fans to the event promised “free parking, comfy chairs, personalised snacks, no lines, pets welcome, badges for all, and a front-row seat to… Comic-Con at Home,” – but more concrete clues as to what kind of events fans might be treated to at home were in short supply.

We’d expect to see some big names from pop culture making appearances via conference call though – most likely participating in a range of panel discussions and Q&A sessions – we’ll give you more information as we get it.

How can I watch the virtual Comic-Con from home?

Other than the brief teaser, the organisers haven’t provided too much information about how fans can take part – but we expect clearer instructions will be issued closer to the time.

Will there be San Diego Comic-Con 2021?

The plan is to return to normal next year so yes – providing that things have gone back to something resembling normality by next year, the event has been slated to take place from 22nd-25th July 2021.

In announcing the original cancellation for 2020, the organisers said: “Recognising that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer.

“Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year.”

Advertisement

San Diego Comic-Con will happen in July. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.