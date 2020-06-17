Accessibility Links

Meet the voiceover on Love Island: Australia Eoghan McDermott

Meet Eoghan McDermott, aka the new Iain Stirling.

The voiceover is as vital to Love Island as the villa and the bikinis.

If you’ve been watching the Love Island: Australia on ITV2, you may well be wondering who the Irishman is narrating the show.

Let us introduce you to Eoghan McDermott, who almost got Iain Stirling’s job narrating the UK series, but just missed out after a disastrous audition.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Irish presenter…

Eoghan, 37, began his career as a child actor and is now a successful Irish radio presenter and TV host.

He has presented five series of The Voice of Ireland (a spin-off of The Voice) whose judging panel has been graced by the likes of Westlife’s Kian Egan, Jamelia and Rachel Stevens. He has also hosted the Drivetime show on XFM in the UK and presented UK reality series, Celebrity Super Spa, as well as the Irish selection shows for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

Eoghan is good friends with Love Island UK host Laura Whitmore – in 2008 they both competed in an MTV talent search, which Laura won. Eoghan knows Iain Stirling through Laura, who provides the voiceover for UK Love Island. He originally auditioned for Iain’s role on the UK series, but missed out. Luckily the producers remembered him and suggested him for the Australian version, which has seen him fly out to Mallorca and Fiji, and work with host Sophie Monk.

Eoghan works with an Australian writer on the show to make sure his jokes make sense for an Aussie audience and that he gets the local slang right.

Love Island: Australia airs on ITV2 every night at 9pm. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.

Love Island: Australia

Love Island Australia season 1 cast
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
