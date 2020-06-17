Accessibility Links

When is Celebrity Masterchef back on TV? Who is in it?

Lockdown cooking with a sprinkle of showbiz.

Programme Name: Masterchef - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. Judges Generics) - Picture Shows: John Torode, Gregg Wallace - (C) Shine TV - Photographer: Production

Cooking doesn’t get tougher than this, but 20 celebrities are willing to give it a go anyway. What brave souls!

The 2020 line-up has now been announced, and we’re looking forward to seeing how the next group of actors, TV personalities and sports stars deals with the pressures of the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen.

And of course we can’t wait to discover which celeb will have a cookbook out in time for Christmas!

But when will the show be back on telly? Here’s everything you need to know about the new series.

When is Celebrity MasterChef back on TV?

The first set of celebs will take to the kitchen on Wednesday July 1st at 9pm on BBC 1.

The show will then air on Friday July 3rd at 7:30pm and 8:30pm.

Who is on Celebrity MasterChef 2020?

This year’s line-up has received a bit of flack on social media, with comedian Jennifer Saunders saying she only recognised nine of the 20 celebrities.

Contestants include presenter Gethin Jones, Drag Race queen Baga Chipz, tennis coach Judy Murray, ex-footballer John Barnes, Death in Paradise star Shyko Amos, Olympian Sir Matthew Pinsent and Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner.

This series is also the first to feature a blind contestant, TV presenter Amar Latif.

Who will judge Celebrity MasterChef 2020?

As always, John Torode and Gregg ‘buttery biscuit base’ Wallace will be standing in judgement of the celebrities, ready to criticise any overcooked lamb or sloppy soufflé that comes their way.

Was Celebrity MasterChef affected by the pandemic?

Luckily not, the whole series was filmed before lockdown began, meaning no social distancing was required during filming. So expect to see challenges set in bustling professional kitchens as per usual.

Celebrity MasterChef  starts Wednesday July 1st on BBC One. To find out what else is on telly in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.

