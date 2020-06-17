Accessibility Links

30 Rock is returning for a one-hour reunion special

When life gives you Liz Lemons...

30 Rock fans rejoice! The Tina Fey sitcom is returning for a one-off special in July.

The cast of the satirical series, which aired from 2006 until 2013, are taking part in an hour-long event to “celebrate the stories and talent featured in NBCUniversal’s 2020-21 television season”.

Tina Fey, who wrote and starred in 30 Rock, will be reprising her role of sketch show head writer Liz Lemon, alongside Alec Baldwin (Jack Donaghy), Tracy Morgan (Tracy Jordan), Jane Krakowski (Jenna Maroney) and Jack McBrayer (Kenneth Parcell).

Executive producers Fey and Robert Carlock, who have both since created Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt for Netflix, told Variety: “We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC.”

“To quote Kenneth the Page (played by McBrayer), there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”

30 Rock ran for seven seasons on NBC and was nominated for the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy every year, winning three in total.
It is unclear how UK viewers will be able to watch the special, but in the US, the event will be broadcast on NBC on 16th July, and rebroadcast on the USA Network, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY and CNBC.
Seasons 1-7 of 30 Rock are available to stream on NOW TV and Sky. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV guide.

