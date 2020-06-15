The Circle recommissioned for third series and a celeb spin-off

Good news for fans of social media-based reality show The Circle.

The addictive programme, in which players try to gain popularity via their profiles, has been recommissioned for a third series, once again hosted by Emma Willis.

Plus we’re getting a week-long celebrity mini-series in aid of Stand up to Cancer, although how they will top Richard Madeley joining in the fun last year, we’re not quite sure.

However there will be a few changes to the show this time round.

You’d think The Circle would be the perfect lockdown show, as all players live in separate flats, while trying to bond with each other via their social media accounts. But of course there is a live show element that involves a studio audience, as Emma gets reaction to all the twists and turns.

Series three will lose this part of the programme and will be pre-recorded later this year, ready for the show to air in 2021. If you fancy taking part in the show, click here to get your application in.

Emma Willis speaks for us all when she describes how excited she is that the show is coming back. “The Circle is just brilliant, unmissable television,” she says. “I loved every minute of being a part of it and I’m delighted to be returning to it for another series where I’ll be right at the centre of all the mischief and drama! To add to that, we’re also doing a celeb version – I can’t wait to see who’ll be in the line-up and whether they’ll play as themselves or as another celebrity, it’s going to be incredible.”​

Series one of The Circle was hosted by Alice Levine and Maya Jama, and failed to find its audience. But C4 believed in the show, made a few tweaks and asked Emma Willis to step in as host. Series two, which featured Richard Madeley as a surprise catfish and Zoe Ball’s son Woody as a contestant, was a hit, particularly among younger viewers.

The Circle is expected to return to Channel 4 next year. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide.