Hot to watch Sir David Attenborough teach Geography on BBC Bitesize

Most adults can only wish they had the legendary Sir David Attenborough as a geography teacher, but for children across the country it’s about to become a reality.

The broadcaster’s dulcet tones have become synonymous with all things nature thanks to a long career of stunning documentaries, but his next project is a series of geography lessons for children aged 5-11.

In collaboration with BBC Bitesize, the lessons will be made available this week and cover topics like continents, maps and the oceans.

Here’s how you can tune in…

Where can I watch David Attenborough’s geography lessons?

Attenborough’s geography lessons will be made available this week via BBC Bitesize Daily, a resource for home schooling children during lockdown, as well as the Red Button and BBC iPlayer.

The first batch will be released on Tuesday 16th June and cover the following topics:

5-7 Year Olds: The World. Continents.

7-9 Year Olds: The World. Latitude and Climate.

9-11 Year Olds: The World. Maps.

A second batch of lessons will be uploaded on Thursday 18th June and explore these subjects:

5-7 Year Olds: Oceans. Migration.

7-9 Year Olds: Oceans. Weather Patterns.

9-11 Year Olds: Oceans. Currents, weather and fish.

These initial lessons will be followed up on Tuesday 30th June, when Attenborough returns to the educational service to teach primary school children about fossils and dinosaurs for BBC Bitesize Science Week.

