Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Canada’s Drag Race is coming to the UK – how to watch the RuPaul spin-off

Canada’s Drag Race is coming to the UK – how to watch the RuPaul spin-off

Behold another chapter of herstory…

rupauls secret celebrity drag race

We’re facing a long wait for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13, and there’s still no firm news about when series two of the UK version will drop. But don’t feel deflated – Canada is coming to the rescue.

Advertisement

This summer, when you’re not watching Love Island: Australia, there’ll be the chance to get obsessed with season one of Canada’s Drag Race on BBC Three, via BBC iPlayer. That’s 12 new Queens, lots more challenges and a brand new judging line-up.

But don’t worry, Mama Ru is still keeping a close eye on proceedings…

The ten-part series, which will air in July, close to the Canadian broadcast, is on the hunt for ‘Canada’s First Drag Superstar’ and promises to blend RuPaul’s Drag Race with Drag Race UK.

The judging panel is made up of season 11 Drag Race star Brooke Lynn Hytes, LGBTQ+ activist Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and supermodel Stacey McKenzie, with the usual mix of guest judges. We’re promised Michelle Visage will pop up at some point, while RuPaul will be sending Rumail to set the weekly challenges.

Mama Ru is thrilled to be expanding the Drag Race empire a little further. “Canada’s Drag Race airing on BBC is further proof that self-expression, creativity and the tenacity of the human spirit resonates around the globe,” she says.

We’re promised the same warmth, humour and outlandish sense of fun that we’re used to with the US Drag Race. The series is billed as the Olympics of Drag – “not only do they need to serve their finest drag looks, but they will need to sing, dance, act, improv, tuck, sew, glue, beat, work in teams, work alone, throw shade, death drop, and lip sync for their lives if they are to avoid the weekly elimination, and hear “shantay you stay” – no pressure, then!

Fiona Campbell, the big boss at BBC Three, promises we’re in for a treat. “With a brilliant combination of contestants, judges and challenges, it has all the ingredients of a spectacularly fun series – get ready to fall in love with these Canadian Queens!”

Advertisement

Canada’s Drag Race starts on BBC Three on Friday 3rd July. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide

Tags

All about Canada's Drag Race

RuPauls Drag Race All Stars 5
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Jonathan Creek, Matthew McConaughey and Beckham’s barber in this week’s Radio Times

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Tuesday 8th October 2019 From Syco / Thames The X Factor: Celebrity on ITV Pictured: Ricki Lake. This photograph is (C) Syco/Thames/ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Meet Ricki Lake – the talk show host joining The X Factor: Celebrity

Ore Oduba confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2016

98674

The Jump 2016: meet Dean Cain