Sex Education star to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing?

Bosses are reportedly keen to book Gillian Anderson.

Gillian Anderson (Getty)

While this year’s Strictly Come Dancing may still be up in the air, the rumour mill keeps giving us tantalising suggestions for celebrities being signed up by the show.

The latest is a real curveball.

According to The Sun, bosses are keen to sign X Files and Sex Education megastar Gillian Anderson, in a move that would be a big first for Strictly.

According to the tabloid report, Gillian would be a “dream” casting for the show.

Strictly is also reportedly on the look-out for a same-sex partnership, after Dancing On Ice paved the way with H from Steps teaming up with Matt Evers earlier this year.

This is just one of many Strictly Come Dancing 2020 rumours. Other celebrities thought to be dancing beneath the glitterballs this year are Emily Atack, Alan Carr, Chris Evans, Katie McGlynn and Michelle Keegan, and Head Judge Shirley Ballas recently said she’d like a royal contestant to take part.

Strictly Come Dancing is expected to return to BBC One this autumn. To find out what else is on in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.

