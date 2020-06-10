When is Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing back on TV? What’s it about?

Relaxing, poignant, fun and life-affirming, Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing is one of those TV gems that just works.

So we’re delighted the BBC has commissioned a third series, giving us another chance to watch two famous friends enjoying their favourite hobby.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show…

What is Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing about?

Very simply, it’s two friends, going fishing and having a good old chat. Each week they set out in search of a different species of fish in another beautiful part of the country.

Who are Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse?

Two huge forces in British comedy, Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse have kept the nation laughing for decades.

Bob works mostly with comedy partner Vic Reeves, and the pair have appeared in all sorts of shows together, from sketches to panel show Shooting Stars and even a drama, Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased). Bob is also renowned for his brilliant contributions when he appears as a panelist on Would I Lie To You?

Paul is best known for his sketch comedy, in The Fast Show and with Harry Enfield. He’s responsible for some iconic characters, including DJs Smashie and Nicey and the men’s tailors who exclaim, “Suits you, Sir!”.

Are Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse friends?

Yes! They are proper mates, and have been friends for more than 30 years after appearing at a comedy festival in Montreal, where Bob was performing with Vic Reeves, and Paul with Harry Enfield. In Bob’s words, they “gravitated” towards each other and have been close friends ever since.

It was their idea to pitch the show to the BBC – Bob had just had major heart surgery and Paul wanted to take him fishing afterwards. They thought it might be fun to bring the cameras along too, and how right they were.

Do I need to like fishing to enjoy this show?

Absolutely not. While keen anglers will find extra fun in the series, it’s really about two old friends, laughing, talking about life, sharing anecdotes and enjoying beautiful countryside along the way. It’s a tonic – you might even find it lowers your blood pressure as you watch.

Is there a trailer for Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing?

No trailer yet, but we do have this lovely video of Bob and Paul confirming they’ll be back for series three.

When is Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing back on TV?

We’re still waiting to hear when series three will air. The show had gone into production pre-lockdown, but it’s not clear how much of the series they were able film, and how significantly the series will be delayed.

Series 1 and 2 of Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. A third series is coming soon to BBC2. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.