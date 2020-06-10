Doctor Who and BBC Studios release free educational resources for kids

A range of free educational resources linked with popular episodes of Doctor Who have been released to help children learn about science, geography and history.

The slate of new activities are a collaboration between BBC Studios and global educational publisher Twinkl, made available to all to keep kids learning even when they are unable to attend school due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The resources include activity sheets, interactive presentations and reading comprehensions directly linked to the UK’s national curriculum for school years three to six, which tie into episodes from series 11 and 12 of the sci-fi series.

The four episodes are Arachnids in the UK, Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror, Rosa and Demons of the Punjab, all of which are available on BBC iPlayer, although the resources can also be used separately.

They are available as a free download from the Twinkl website right now, exploring topics such as how to use electricity safely, artificial intelligence and the Indian partition.

Vanessa Hamilton, Head of Brand for Doctor Who at BBC Studios, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Twinkl to create Doctor Who educational resources for children across the world. Doctor Who has been inspiring and entertaining children for generations, so we’re thrilled that we can bring this much loved series to the classroom in an educational and engaging way.”

Jonathan Seaton, CEO and Co-Founder of Twinkl, added: “Working with BBC Studios to create this exciting range of Doctor Who learning materials has been out of this world! We are always looking for new ways to help those who teach, and hope that these resources provide teachers, parents and carers with a unique new way to engage children in learning.”

