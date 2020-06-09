When is The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 on TV?

When The Handmaid’s Tale premiered back in 2017, it immediately established itself as one of the most important dramas on television.

The show’s horrifying story of oppression, ripped from the pages of Margaret Atwood’s famous novel, took an unflinching look at how a democratic society can slowly evolve into a totalitarian nightmare.

Elisabeth Moss gives a stunning performance as June Osborne, a woman separated from her family and forced to bear children for a cruel regime known as Gilead.

The series has opted to continue June’s story beyond the pages of Atwood’s original novel, with a fourth season on the way. Here’s everything we know so far…

When is The Handmaid’s Tale season four on TV?

It looks like it will be a while yet until fans set their sights on brand new episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale. The fourth season of the dystopian series had been intended for release in autumn 2020, but this schedule has been thrown into disarray by the coronavirus pandemic.

Just like many other shows, The Handmaid’s Tale was forced to halt filming due to the global health crisis, meaning it’s way behind schedule and unlikely to make it back to screens by the end of the year.

In June 2020, star Elisabeth Moss gave an update on the progress of the series during an interview with Extra, revealing that they had only scratched the surface when filming was abruptly stopped.

She said: “We were only two weeks in, so we actually have an entire season to shoot. We want to go back to work because families have people to support and rent they need to pay, but at the same time no human’s life is worth a TV show. We’re just trying to figure out how to do it safely for everybody.”

What is going to happen in The Handmaid’s Tale season four?

Inspired by Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, The Handmaid’s Tale is set in a dystopian future version of the United States and centres around Gilead, a totalitarian society where women are forced to become “handmaids” and bear children for its leaders.

*Spoilers ahead for The Handmaid’s Tale season three*

At the end of season three, June (Elisabeth Moss) managed to help a group of children escape Gilead by plane, but was seriously wounded in the process and carried away by her fellow handmaids at the end of the final episode.

Serena Joy also conned her husband Fred Waterford into travelling to Canada to be charged for war crimes — but in response, he exposed her own wicked deeds (and in the process revealed that Nichole isn’t his biological daughter, her real father is Nick).

Season four will likely continue to follow the rising resistance in Gilead, while also delving into the devastating fallout for the Waterfords.

Series creator Bruce Miller also hinted at a potentially unhappy fate for heroine June. Speaking to TV Guide, he said: “All the people in Toronto are showing us what June has waiting for her if she does ever get out. You’re kind of telling those stories of possible routes for June, but it’s not all going to be sunshine and lollipops.

“We are following June, and June lives in Gilead, and Gilead is not a nice place. And it will continue to be not a nice place. And we try to be very realistic about what would probably happen and how things work.”

Will season four be the final series of The Handmaid’s Tale?

Speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour, executive producer Warren Littlefield implied that several more seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale could be on the way.

“We have not planned Season 4 to be the end, but we also look to Margaret [Atwood]’s book The Testaments and know that that story takes us 15 years into the future,” he told TV Guide. “We don’t see ending it in [Season 4], and I can honestly say to you, we don’t have a definitive out. But I think we want to keep the bar high, and it would not be a bad thing to leave the audience wanting more and then we could ideally shift into The Testaments.”

Who stars in The Handmaid’s Tale season four?

It’s not yet confirmed which of the original cast will return, but it seems likely that we’ll see central cast members reprise their roles – including Elisabeth Moss as June.

While her life appeared to be hanging in the balance during the season three finale, presumably she pulls through given that Moss has discussed filming for season four and remains a major creative force behind the show.

Fellow stars Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel and Joseph Fiennes are also expected to reprise their roles, along with Ann Dowd who gives an unforgettable performance as Aunt Lydia.

Why are there delays to The Handmaid’s Tale season four?

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, The Handmaid’s Tale had already faced delays which had seen it move down the calendar from summer to autumn.

Speaking to Digital Spy about the initial delay, Elisabeth Moss revealed: “Part of the reason why it’s taken a little bit longer, besides just timing, is that we are making it a bit of a bigger season this year. We’re really stretching the limits of our capabilities, production wise, and we’re on the move a lot.”

She added: “We’re not sitting in a studio between four walls very much, so it really is a bigger season and that’s taken a little [longer]. I’ve been in Toronto since mid-January prepping.”

This expansion in scope may well make it harder for the crew to reconvene as long as travel restrictions and social distancing measures remain a necessity.

