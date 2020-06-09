When is Jack Whitehall’s Father’s Day released?

Comedian Jack Whitehall has turned his dad into a TV star in recent years, and the pair clearly have a lovely bond.

So it seems a great idea for the pair of them to unite (in a socially distanced, responsibly way of course) for a special Fathers Day show, celebrating their father-son relationship.

Here’s everything you need to know about the one-off show.

What is Jack Whitehall’s Father’s Day?

It’s basically an excuse to spend more time eavesdropping on Jack and his dad – we approve! Like so many of us, Jack will only be able to celebrate Fathers Day in a socially distanced way, so he has decided to sit on the pavement outside his dad’s front door for the day, giving the pair a chance to catch up and reminisce.

We’re told the two of them will “spend some quality time, looking at some old family photos and awkward home video footage, and telling some classic Whitehall tales”.

The BBC’s Controller of Entertainment, Kate Phillips, says: “Many of us won’t be able to observe Father’s Day in the usual way this year, so we’re delighted that Jack and Michael will be letting us into their very entertaining celebrations.”

When is Jack Whitehall’s Father’s Day on TV? Where can I watch it?

Confusingly, it’s not actually on Fathers Day. The show airs a couple of days before, at 8.30pm on Friday 19th June. The half hour show will be on BBC One, followed by BBC iPlayer.

Where have I seen Jack Whitehall’s dad before?

This is not Michael Whitehall’s first rodeo! He’s become almost as famous as Jack in recent years with their various joint TV projects. The pair have hosted a BBC chat show together called Backchat, as well as three seasons of Netflix travelogue Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father.

Jack Whitehall’s Father’s Day airs on BBC One on Friday 19th June at 8.30pm. To find out what else is on in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.