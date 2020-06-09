Accessibility Links

BBC changes Saturday schedule to extend Queen’s official birthday coverage

Homes Under the Hammer and Bargain Hunt have both been dropped from the schedule.

Queen Elizabeth II

Coverage of the Queen’s official birthday celebration has been extended this weekend, with a 65-minute programme in the morning and in the afternoon.

BBC One will broadcast a ceremony marking the Queen’s official birthday from Windsor Castle, where the event is being held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in the morning and afternoon.

The coverage will be introduced by Huw Edwards.

Episodes of Homes Under the Hammer and Bargain Hunt have been dropped from the schedule late morning in order to make way for longer instalments from Windsor Castle.

Saturday evening, Celebrity Mastermind will air at the later time of 7pm.

Trooping the Colour, usually takes place at Buckingham Palace, with people lining the streets to watch the royal family arrive in carriages.

However, the pandemic has prompted a move to Windsor Castle where the Queen and Prince Philip are currently isolating.

A spokesperson previously told People: “There will be a small, brief military ceremony at Windsor Castle to mark The Queen’s official birthday.”

The Queen’s official birthday airs Saturday at 10:15am and 5:30pm on BBC One. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

