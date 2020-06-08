Accessibility Links

Gavin & Stacey’s Mathew Horne shoots down Christmas special rumours but teases return

"We left it on a cliffhanger and I don't think it would be right to leave it there."

Gavin & Stacey cast

Mathew Horne, who plays Gavin in Gavin & Stacey, has said another Christmas special would be “almost impossible” to organise given the current lockdown – but that he wouldn’t rule out a series return.

The actor revealed that the show’s creators James Corden and Ruth Jones struggle to write together remotely, meaning any collaboration is currently stalled.

“It’s almost impossible really for James [Corden] and Ruth [Jones] to write any more at the moment considering the [lockdown] situation because they don’t like to write remotely, they always have to be in the same room, and that’s certainly not been possible for a long while now,” Horne told Digital Spy.

“So any rumours that there are… I heard a rumour from one of my friends the other day that we’re making another Christmas special this year, which is ridiculous,” he added.

However, he also stated that he doesn’t think the show’s creators could “possibly leave it where it is,” following last year’s Gavin & Stacey Christmas cliffhanger ending.

“But no, I have had no conversations about it other than I really don’t think that personally, my personal view, is I don’t think that James and Ruth can possibly leave it where it is. Because, you know, we left it on a cliffhanger and I don’t think it would be right to leave it there.

“But I’m only speculating, I have no idea. I think when logistics and time permit, they may get their heads together but I don’t know when that will be.”

