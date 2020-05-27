New on Disney+ June 2020 – every new film and show release next month

Disney’s brand new streaming service has arrived in the UK at just right the time, as many of us find ourselves at home more than usual due to the coronavirus lockdown.

June is another big month for Disney Plus, seeing the launch of a huge blockbuster movie originally intended for cinemas, as well as fascinating documentaries about some of studio’s most popular productions.

If any of the above sounds appealing and you’re not already a Disney Plus user, it’s easy to become a subscriber. You can sign up with a seven-day trial or subscribe for £59.99 annually or £5.99 monthly.

And, when you’re all set up, you can find a full list of all the shows, shorts and films available in our Disney Plus full list of content guide.

Here’s what’s coming to Disney Plus in June 2020…

Friday 5th June

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Angelina Jolie’s hit sequel sheds more light on the world of Maleficent, the villain of Disney’s animated classic Sleeping Beauty. Both this film and its precursor present a slightly more sympathetic version of the character, serving as guardian and protector of the Moors alongside Queen Aurora (Elle Fanning). Mistress of Evil also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange), Ed Skrein (Deadpool), Imelda Staunton (Flesh and Blood) and Michelle Pfeiffer (Ant-Man and the Wasp).

Be Our Chef (season finale)

Marvel’s Hero Project (new episode every Friday)

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (new episode every Friday)

Disney Insider: Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway

Friday 12th June

Artemis Fowl

Artemis Fowl is a real landmark release for Disney Plus. The mega-budget blockbuster, inspired by Eoin Colfer’s beloved children’s novels, had been intended for a cinema release around the world in May. For obvious reasons, that didn’t end up happening. But rather than delay release as they have with several other tentpole pictures, Disney have decided to release the film early on their streaming service as a treat for cooped up subscribers. Newcomer Ferdia Shaw stars in the title role as a 12-year-old criminal mastermind, who comes into conflict with a secret world of fairies.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (new episode every Friday)

Marvel’s Hero Project (new episode every Friday)

Friday 19th June

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (season finale)

Disney’s behind-the-scenes look at the making of The Mandalorian comes to a close on 19th June. It’s been a fascinating look at the pioneering techniques used to produce the Star Wars spin-off, showing how breathtaking locations and sequences were created using clever visual effects. Of course, The Mandalorian itself is also available to stream in its entirety, and you should definitely watch the main series first to avoid spoilers.

Marvel’s Hero Project (new episode every Friday)

Friday 26th June

Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2 (new series)

Following up on the success of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, the studio is offering an all-access look at the making of another huge production: Frozen 2. The animated sequel released late last year to strong reviews and huge audiences around the world, with many fans enchanted by the fairytale world of sisters Elsa and Anna. Find out exactly what went into crafting the family favourite with Into The Unknown, which drops the first of its six episodes on Friday 26th June.

Marvel’s Hero Project (new episode every Friday)

