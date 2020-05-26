Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Line of Duty cast join Unforgotten and Life on Mars’ TV cops in lockdown sketch

Line of Duty cast join Unforgotten and Life on Mars’ TV cops in lockdown sketch

AC-12 returned to our screens to raise money for frontline workers' PPE

Credit: Jed Mercurio

The Line of Duty team have reprised their AC-12 roles, alongside other TV detectives, for a lockdown video in aid of charity Asks for Masks.

Advertisement

Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar, who play Kate Fleming, Steve Arnott and Ted Hastings respectively on the BBC police drama, appeared in the short video posted to Twitter by show creator Jed Mercurio.

The video sees Superintendent Hastings video-call Fleming, who is “still under-cover” whilst watching BBC One’s The Nest in a onesie, and a waistcoat-wearing Arnott, who logs on from his Vegas swimming pool – where actor Compston actually lives.

“Steve, I hope that virtual background isn’t costing me an arm and a leg, son,” Hastings says.

He adds that he’s checking in on his “best team” to see how the investigation against DCI Jo Davidson (Kelly McDonald).

When Fleming tells him that “she’s inside”, Hastings says to bring on season seven, before Fleming adds: “No, not locked up, she’s locked down.”

Hastings then suggests other potentially “bent” TV coppers, leading to Unforgotten’s Suni Kaan (Sanjeev Bhaskar), Life on Mars’ Philip Gene Hunt (Phillip Glenister) and Midsummer Murders’ John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) appearing to protest their innocence.

“There’s only one thing I’m interested in and one thing only, and that’s everyone keeping well,” Hastings adds.

The cast then ask viewers to support Asks For Masks, which is currently hosting an online auction to raise money for frontline healthcare staff PPE.

Production of Line of Duty season six was delayed in March due to the widespread coronavirus outbreak.

Advertisement

Although other BBC series, such as EastEnders and Top Gear, are due to begin filming again next month, the broadcaster has not yet released further information about Line of Duty’s upcoming season.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Line of Duty

Credit: Jed Mercurio
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Gangs of London

The best TV shows to watch on NOW TV

Joe Cole in Peaky Blinders

Coronavirus shutdown to delay 60 per cent of all TV drama, new report predicts

The Nest

The Nest breaks record as BBC’s biggest new drama launch of the year

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep19 on ITV2 Pictured: Jess and Mike. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Love Island’s Mike lays it on thick with Jess as Luke M rages in dramatic first look