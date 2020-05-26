Celebrity Gogglebox 2020: Meet the famous telly watchers

We love a bit of Celebrity Gogglebox – whether you’re famous or not, everyone gasps at Line of Duty and we all ooh and aah at Strictly, thems the rules!

Advertisement

So we’re delighted the show is back for another series, with both returning celebs and brand new famous folk inviting us into their living rooms.

Here’s your guide to who is taking part this year…

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

New Goggleboxers

Harry and Sandra Redknapp

Couple goals right here! Football manager Harry has been married to Sandra since 1967 and the happy couple have been together for 57 years after originally meeting at a disco. The pair have two sons together, footballer Jamie and model Mark, and Harry melted the nation’s hearts with romantic stories during his stint on I’m A Celebrity. We can’t wait to see these two on Celebrity Gogglebox, we bet they’ll even be sitting on the sofa holding hands. Aww.

Zoe Ball and Woody Cook

Woody Cook is the son of Radio 2 Breakfast and Strictly: It Takes Two presenter Zoe Ball, and her ex-husband Norman Cook aka Fatboy Slim. He recently competed in C4 reality show The Circle and is starting to make a name for himself in his own right. Zoe was bursting with pride when Woody competed on The Circle, and the pair clearly have a close bond, so it will be fun to see them watching telly together.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling

Showbiz couple Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling have been together for about two and a half years. They must already have lots of juicy conversations about Love Island – she’s the presenter and he provides the show’s hilarious voiceover. So we reckon they’ll be a great addition to the show, dissecting everything from reality series to dramas and comedies.

Nicola Adams and her partner, Ella Baig

Former Olympian Nicola Adams made it into the record books, winning gold at London 2012 and becoming the first female boxer to become Olympic champion. After blazing a trail for other women in her sport, she was forced to retire from boxing to protect her eyesight. Now she’s able to enjoy the fun side of being well-known and often appears on TV, most recently on a celebrity special of The Great British Bake Off. Her girlfriend, Ella is a beauty blogger.

Returning Goggleboxers

Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall

TV presenter and musicals star Denise Van Outen regularly appears on Celebrity Gogglebox with her partner, city trader Eddie. The pair are always good fun and often find themselves bickering over things they see on the telly.

Nick and Liv Grimshaw

Radio 1 DJ Grimmy is back on Gogglebox alongside his niece, Liv, who works in fashion. Nick’s sister is 11 years older than him, so there is only a 10 year difference between him and Liv – he describes them as more like siblings than uncle and niece, and says the pair are in touch every single day.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

ITV’s golden couple, Joe and Stacey, seem like a match made in showbiz heaven. He often appears with her on Loose Women specials, and the pair have both won I’m A Celebrity. They have a son together, Rex, and live with Stacey’s two other children from previous relationships. They’re back for more telly watching this series.

Advertisement

Celebrity Gogglebox returns to Channel 4 on Friday 5th June at 9pm. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.