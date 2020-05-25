Accessibility Links

  3. Lauren Steadman reveals she went to a “dark place” during Celebrity SAS

Lauren Steadman reveals she went to a “dark place” during Celebrity SAS

The Paralympian was pushed to her limits

It’s been completely brutal, but the final episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is the most intense yet.

Before finding out if they have been selected for the SAS, recruits will face the Resistance to Interrogation phase, in which Ant Middleton and his team use techniques not permitted by the British Army to extract information. These include the recruits being forced to listen to sounds of babies crying on repeat and being soaked with cold water.

Paralympic athlete and former Strictly star Lauren is made of strong stuff, but admits it was a gruelling process.

“My knees kept buckling and all I can really remember is falling asleep a lot, I was that tired,” she tells RadioTimes.com. “I went to a deep, dark place, stayed there and got on with it, that’s the only way I can describe it. I had read Ant’s book before we started, just so I knew what I was dealing with, thinking that might give me a chance, but it was hard.”

The experience stayed with Lauren long after she’d gone home. “I had a bit of a scare a couple of weeks after we’d finished,” she tells us. “I attended a walking festival and Jay happened to be there. I was just chatting to my parents and then suddenly I heard this voice saying, “Steadman!” My knees went weak!”

To discover whether Lauren makes it past the final stage of selection, tune into Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, which airs tonight on C4 at 9pm. To find out what else is on telly, check out our TV Guide.

