The best TV and film to watch this May Bank Holiday weekend
Your guide to the best TV and film picks for the late May Bank Holiday weekend
Despite the warm weather sweeping much of the country, it seems that the second Bank Holiday of the month will once again be spent indoors due to the ongoing lockdown.
However, there’s no need to panic – there’s plenty on the schedules to keep the family entertained after your daily walk.
Both on terrestrial and on-demand there’s no shortage of telly picks over the three day weekend – so whether you’re looking for a powerful documentary or a family film, we’ve got you covered. Scroll down for all our top picks this weekend.
Saturday 23rd May
Here are our top picks of what to watch on Bank Holiday Saturday:
- Pointless Celebrities, BBC One, 7.50pm
- Britain’s Got Talent, ITV, 8pm
- Casualty, BBC One, 8.40pm
- ITV Football Classics, ITV, 5pm
- Take That Live: Wonderland, Sky One, 5.55pm
- Citizens of Boomtown: The Story of the Boomtown Rats, BBC Two, 9.20pm
- Masters of the Pacific Coast: The Tribes of the American Northwest, BBC Four, 8pm
- Little Fires Everywhere, Amazon Prime
- Homecoming, Amazon Prime
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Disney Plus
Bank Holidays are all about getting the family together to watch a film – here’s our picks of the best films to watch on the day:
- Finding Dory, BBC One, 6.20pm
- Citizen Kane, BBC Two, 3.15pm
- The Addams Family, Channel 5, 1.50pm
- Antz, ITV2, 3.10pm
- The Green Mile, Film 4, 9pm
- Happy Feet, ITV2, 4.50pm
- Pulp Fiction, Sony Movies, 9pm
- The Lovebirds, Netflix
- Ready Player One, Amazon Prime Video
- My Spy, Amazon Prime Video
- Night at the Museum, Disney Plus
Sunday 24th May
As the Chelsea Flower Show goes virtual for the first time in history, take a look back at highlights from previous years with the BBC’s compilation show – or perhaps globe-trotting assassins are more your style…
- Killing Eve, BBC One, 9.15pm (and BBC iPlayer)
- The Best of RHS Chelsea Flower Show: People’s Choice, BBC One, 5.50pm
- Dragons’ Den: Best Ever Pitches, BBC Two, 8.15pm
- Walking with Elephants, Channel 4, 9.15pm
- Dave, BBC Two, 10pm
- How Quizzing Got Cool: TV’s Brains of Britain, BBC Four, 9pm
- Mayans MC, BBC Two, 10.55pm
You bank holiday weekend afternoon film picks:
- Jurassic Park, ITV, 5:45pm
- Great Expectations, BBC Two, 10.35am
- Megamind, Channel 4, 1.30pm
- Space Jam, ITV2, 1.20pm
- Snowpiercer, Film 4, 9pm
- East is East, Channel 4, 11.25pm
- Justice League, Netflix
- Mad Max: Fury Road, Amazon Prime
- Passengers, Amazon Prime
Monday 25th May
There are plenty of TV picks for bank holiday Monday, whether you’re looking for a great documentary or a comedy drama to binge watch.
- Normal People, BBC One, 9.10pm (and BBC iPlayer)
- Monkman and Seagull’s Genius Adventures, BBC Two, 9pm
- Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Channel 4, 9pm
- Brassic, Sky One, 11pm
- Inside the Factory, BBC Two, 8pm
- Grow Your Own at Home with Alan Titchmarsh, ITV, 8.30pm
- Danceworks: Firedance – Latin Fever, BBC Four, 7.30pm
- The Cult of Sunday Night, BBC Four, 9pm
The best bank holiday Monday film choices:
- Paddington 2, BBC One, 7pm
- Kong: Skull Island, ITV2, 6.40pm
- I Am Legend, Sky One, 9pm
- The Inbetweeners 2, E4, 9pm
- Suburbicon, BBC 2, 10pm
- Top Hat, BBC 2, 2.50pm
- The Flinstones, Sky One, 2pm
- Storks, ITV2, 4.50pm
- Super 8, Film4, 6:45pm
