Doctor Who’s Steven Moffat jokes he was ‘drunk on power’ as he explains error in Listen

Former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat has joked that he was “drunk on power” as he explained a small error in the script for series eight episode Listen.

Tweeting along with a fan rewatch of the episode, Moffat claimed that a line of dialogue spoken by Clara (Jenna Coleman) was a “love letter” to an iconic quote from the First Doctor way back at the start of the sci-fi series’ run.

In the episode, Clara says, “Fear make companions of all of us!” – which Moffat revealed was a tribute to “the very first time the Dr is nice to anyone in Dr Who” when he utters those same words in the third episode of the show.

However there was one small mistake – whereas Clara said “of us all” the original line was in fact “fear makes companions of all of us” – a minor distinction maybe, but a distinction nonetheless.

Tweeting about the change, Moffat wrote, “I misquoted the line. Hartnell says “of all of us” and Jenna says “of us all.”

“Knew it was wrong, but couldn’t let go of the way I’d misremembered it for so long. Like, was the DG gonna fine me cos I misquoted Hartnell. Drunk with power, I was.”

Moffat made several other interesting comments during his foray onto Twitter for the watchalong – sharing a snap of the first draft of the episode’s “spooky library scene” and also claiming that glimpsing the boy Doctor in the episode “felt like such a transgression.”

This was the latest in a long line of recent watchalongs of favourite Doctor Who episodes, with the events having proven extremely popular with the fandom since the lockdown began.

Other episodes to have received the watchalong treatment include The Day of the Doctor, Vincent and the Doctor and The Fires of Pompeii.

