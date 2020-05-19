Line of Duty cast release bloopers to raise funds for PPE

The cast of Line of Duty may look slick and sharp in the finished episodes but they have fallen foul of their fair share of blunders behind-the-scenes.

In a funny video shared on Twitter by creator Jed Mercurio, they are seen stumbling over their lines and grappling with stubborn props.

The writer, producer and director uploaded the clip for fans of the series to urge them to support the Ask for Masks charity auction, which aims to provide extra PPE for frontline healthcare staff working to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

“Here’s another irreverent #LineofDuty video as a shameless inducement to support @askformasks,” he tweeted. “Bid for amazing lots in the charity auction and help provide much-needed PPE for healthcare staff.”

Here’s another irreverent #LineofDuty video as a shameless inducement to support ⁦@asksformasks⁩. Bid for amazing lots in the charity auction and help provide much-needed PPE for health care staff https://t.co/AWeW6DH3oQ pic.twitter.com/23vm5eoCFG — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) May 18, 2020

The bloopers included a clip of Ted Hastings actor Adrian Dunbar messing up his lines and another where he tried (and failed) to hang his coat on a hook in the midst of a serious conversation with DI Kate Flemming (Vicky McClure), causing her to burst out laughing.

A third saw him being unable to get a coat hanger off the rail in a hotel room in order to hang up yet another problematic jacket.

Fans noticed the running coat theme and commented on Twitter, one noting Dunbar “doesn’t seem to have much luck with coats.”

“Revenge of the coats,” a second joked, while a third replied to Mercurio’s post saying: “I really needed this, it made me laugh!”

Filming for Line of Duty season six has been delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis, with RadioTimes.com predicting the next series is unlikely to air before 2021 at the earliest.

