Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. The Umbrella Academy season 2 will arrive on Netflix in July

The Umbrella Academy season 2 will arrive on Netflix in July

Finally!

The Umbrella Academy

The hotly-anticipated second season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy finally has a release date: 31st July.

Advertisement

Based on the comic book series written by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way, it follows last year’s hugely successful first season.

The cast announced the date for season 2 in a fun video which featured each member of the Academy dancing alone in isolation.

The stars who play Numbers One to Seven all appear bored with lockdown as, one-by-one, they all start dancing to Tiffany’s I Think We’re Alone Now.

Robert Sheehan, who plays Klaus Hargreeves, lies on his back on a table, a wooden spoon languishing in his mouth as he gazes glumly at the ceiling.

David Castañeda (Number Two/Diego Hargreeves) looks from the cocktail stick in his hand to some stuffed toys, eyeing up the possibility of testing out his character’s knife-throwing skills.

More information to follow…

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Locke & Key - Netflix

Will there be a second series of Locke & Key on Netflix? When will it air?

Doctor Who – Listen

Doctor Who’s next watchalong revealed with Steven Moffat joining fans

The Umbrella Academy

When is The Umbrella Academy season two released on Netflix? What’s going to happen?

Vera cast

Meet the cast of Vera series nine