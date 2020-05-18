ITV’s Britain Get Talking campaign unites celebs including Ant and Dec for epic video call

A selection of the UK’s most popular television stars have joined forces for a new short film to mark the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Billed the “most famous video call ever,” the epic chat will air tonight on ITV as part of the broadcaster’s Britain Get Talking campaign, which encourages the public to get in touch with friends, loved ones and colleagues in this difficult time.

The film lists examples of people to reach out to, such as “the elderly uncle or aunt who’s self-isolating, the quiet guy at work you see from time to time, the old friend you’ve somehow lost touch with or those who live alone”.

“Because the ones not expecting your call could be the ones who need it most. Show a friend you’re thinking of them,” it says.

Among the star-studded line-up involved with this new video are presenting duo Ant and Dec.

Ant said: “We are huge supporters of ITV’s Britain Get Talking 2020 campaign which has been highlighting the importance of people connecting, even more so now than ever. It’s incredible that as a result of the campaign more than 6 million people have got in touch with someone so far.”

Dec added: “So for this Mental Health Awareness Week, we’re stepping it up another notch and asking people to reach out beyond their immediate family and close friends. Who could you reach out to who might really appreciate it? Britain, let’s keep talking.”

Alongside them, expect appearances from other recognisable faces including Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, will.i.am, David Walliams, Gordon Ramsay, Harry Redknapp, Laura Whitmore, Iain Stirling, Jim Carter, Jason Watkins, Julie Etchingham, John Barnes, Lorraine Kelly, Maggie Alphonsi MBE, Anna Friel, Emma Willis, Charlene White, Tinie Tempah, Davina McCall and Sheila Hancock.

The film will debut tonight on ITV and STV just before 9pm, during the ad break leading into Harry’s Heroes: Euro Having a Laugh.

